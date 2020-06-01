Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIXX. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIXX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 365,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $643.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

