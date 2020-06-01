Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Cut by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $146.10. 1,618,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.