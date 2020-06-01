Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.24 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Horizen has a market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00064933 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, DragonEX, COSS and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00547302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00095400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,193,525 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Upbit, Graviex, OKEx, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

