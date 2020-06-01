Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.54. Humana also updated its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

NYSE HUM opened at $410.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.42.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

