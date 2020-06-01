Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 349,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,486. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.