Huobi Token (HT) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $896.14 million and approximately $107.18 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00042482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.04724808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,206,912 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.