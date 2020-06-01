iBTC Hits Market Capitalization of $9,582.98 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded 116.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $9,582.98 and $72.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02033787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00181735 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029445 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,992,999 tokens. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

