ICON Trading Up 4.7% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, ICON has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003471 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, ABCC, COSS and Rfinex. ICON has a market cap of $179.72 million and $35.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.02045617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00180581 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,259,590 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Rfinex, IDEX, DragonEX, ABCC, CoinTiger, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Huobi, Allbit and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

