ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez Sells 16,551 Shares

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICU Medical stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.32. 181,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.56. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

