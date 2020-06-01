IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Sells $5,737,680.00 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE IEX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,382. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.91.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
