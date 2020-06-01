IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Sells $5,737,680.00 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,382. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

