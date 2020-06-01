IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, DDEX, CoinTiger and Cashierest. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $3,548.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinBene, DDEX, Allbit, OEX, CoinTiger, LBank, Cashierest, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.