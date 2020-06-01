IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 406,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1,029.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,994 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935,058 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,891 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 108,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

