IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,376,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,960,940. The company has a market capitalization of $656.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

