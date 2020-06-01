IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.98. 26,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,552. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

