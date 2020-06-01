IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 347,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1,358.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,437,000 after buying an additional 2,274,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after buying an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,875,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,644,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after buying an additional 1,292,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.64. 138,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,786. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

