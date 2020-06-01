IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,302,000 after acquiring an additional 359,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 383,773 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 787,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 408,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,018. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46.

