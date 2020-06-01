IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,071,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,354. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

