IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.53. 6,567,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

