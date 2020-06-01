IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.41. 66,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,588. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

