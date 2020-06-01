IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

