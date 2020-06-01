IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 573,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 428,793 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 833.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 915,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,715,000 after buying an additional 817,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $43.49. 62,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

