IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,410 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,050.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,179,000 after buying an additional 3,685,263 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,534,000 after buying an additional 956,941 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,228,000.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 524,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

