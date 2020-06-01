IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,057. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.