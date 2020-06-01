IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,902 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.24. 61,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,175. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

