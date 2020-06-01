IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,521 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

