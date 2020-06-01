IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,684 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,932,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. 906,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,216,025. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.