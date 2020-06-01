Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 125,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.