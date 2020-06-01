Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $61.95. 10,487,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.