Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

