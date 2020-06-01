Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14.09 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 458,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,264,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CME Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,668,000 after buying an additional 98,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.32. 729,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,237. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day moving average is $195.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

