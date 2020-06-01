Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

