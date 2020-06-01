Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 50,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. 4,105,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,073,370. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.