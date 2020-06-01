Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 125,000 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,944,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $72.59. 34,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

