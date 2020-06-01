Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,000 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.65. 1,180,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,966. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

