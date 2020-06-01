Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,100 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. 164,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.