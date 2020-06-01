Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 204,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,424,960. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

