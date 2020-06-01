Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 33,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $171.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

