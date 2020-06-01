Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $3.01 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,433. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

