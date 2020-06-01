Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.09. 1,290,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,314. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,947 shares of company stock worth $24,794,759 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.