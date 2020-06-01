Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.26. 299,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

