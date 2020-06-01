Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $351.72. 8,512,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $367.27. The company has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $27,649,807. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

