Insider Buying: BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Portfolio Manager Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $10,092.00.

Shares of MVF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. 95,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,188. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 147,139 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

