Insider Buying: Incentiapay Ltd (ASX:INP) Insider Acquires 36,732,674 Shares of Stock

Incentiapay Ltd (ASX:INP) insider Dean Palmer purchased 36,732,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$404,059.41 ($286,566.96).

About Incentiapay

IncentiaPay Limited operates as an integrated loyalty solutions provider using digital and marketing programs that enable businesses to attract and engage consumers across multiple outlets. It operates entertainment, a word of mouth marketing tool for the hospitality industry; My Bookings, a platform for hotels, resorts, airlines, rental car companies, and cruises for online promotional rates; and Entertainment Traveller, which provides fly, stay, eat, play, and travel packages.

