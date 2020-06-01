Insider Buying: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,598.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRTS stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,372. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $271.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.52.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

