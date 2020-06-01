Insider Selling: Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.14. 1,167,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.87. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

