Insider Selling: ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $133,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.59. 436,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.31.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at $42,242,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ASGN by 212.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in ASGN by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 81.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 397,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

