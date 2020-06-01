Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $11,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,085,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hubert Joly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Best Buy alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, Hubert Joly sold 101,274 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $7,847,722.26.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Hubert Joly sold 69 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $4,628.52.

On Friday, March 27th, Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20.

On Monday, March 16th, Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.50. 2,249,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 320.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.