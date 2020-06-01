Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven F. Piaker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,045,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,057.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BILL traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

