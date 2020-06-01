Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 15,520 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 15,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $600,003.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.77 million and a P/E ratio of -45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 724.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

