Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCOI traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $78.16. 370,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 314,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

