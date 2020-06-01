Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CCOI traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $78.16. 370,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 314,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
